Markets

Gold falls as focus turns to US inflation data

Metal slips away from near record highs as traders brace for CPI report that could give more clarity on when the Fed might start cutting rates

12 March 2024 - 07:39
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE
Gold jewellery. Picture: UNSPLASH/VAIBHAV NAGARE

Bengaluru — Gold prices slipped from near record-high levels on Tuesday, as traders braced for key US inflation report that could give more clarity on when the Federal Reserve might start cutting its interest rates.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,178.53/oz at 4.24am GMT, after rising for nine consecutive sessions. Bullion hit a record peak of $2,194.99 on Friday.

US gold futures also dipped 0.2% to $2,185.00.

“Following the stellar run-up in gold prices, it does call for some near-term breather,” IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.

“Progress in US inflation has somewhat stalled in the January’s read, but follow-up comments from policymakers seem to suggest that they are willing to look beyond it as a one-off. Another surprise run of hotter-than-expected inflation data for February will likely challenge that, which could drive some near-term unwinding in gold prices.”

The US consumer price index (CPI) report for February, due at 12.30pm GMT, is likely to rise 0.4% for the month and keep the annual pace steady at 3.1%.

Traders are pricing in three to four quarter-point (25 basis points) US rate cuts, with a 70% chance for the first in June, as per LSEG’s interest rate probability app. Lower rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

Also happening later in the day, the US treasury is set to sell $39bn in 10-year notes.

The bond auction was secondary in terms of the broader interest rate outlook, and the main focus was still on the consumer and producer price numbers this week, but if there was not much demand for bonds, it could push yields higher, reducing gold’s appeal, said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

The dollar held broadly steady.

Spot platinum fell 0.3% to $930.00/oz, palladium edged 0.1% lower to $1,029.38, while silver advanced 0.1% to $24.45.

Reuters

Asian stocks inch higher ahead of US CPI

Japanese shares fall and the yen firms on the rising expectation that the Bank of Japan may be ready to exit  easy monetary policy next week
Markets
8 hours ago

Asian equities battle ahead of US inflation data

The consumer price index numbers could either hasten or delay the start of global rate cuts
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rally halts ahead of inflation numers

Metal takes a breather as traders turn their focus to US CPI data due to be released on Tuesday
Markets
1 day ago

Oil loses more ground on worry about demand

Lingering geopolitical risk due to wars in Middle East and Ukraine puts a floor under prices
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US ...
Markets
2.
Gold falls as focus turns to US inflation data
Markets
3.
Oil rises on geopolitical tension in the Middle ...
Markets
4.
JSE makes gains before release of consumer ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks inch higher ahead of US CPI
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE weaker, with focus on US inflation data

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Stock Picks

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer after mixed US jobs report

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.