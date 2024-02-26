Markets

MARKET UPDATE

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments

26 February 2024 - 12:49
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Annatjie van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday’s market movers.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand touches weakest level in more ...
Markets
2.
Oil loses ground amid concern that rates cuts ...
Markets
3.
Gold edges away from two-week highs
Markets
4.
Asian equities slip ahead of inflation data from ...
Markets
5.
JSE weaker as traders await key US inflation ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.