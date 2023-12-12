Despite a number of blows in 2023 the global equity market notched up gains. That’s as the MSCI world index increased 16.3% in the year to date — and investors expect better growth in 2024. Business Day TV caught up with CEO of Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage, and he shared the top stocks he’s betting on as we approach the new year.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Top stock picks for 2024
Business Day TV speaks to CEO of Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage
