JSE firms but rand underperforms as protests get under way

Gold and resources shares give the local bourse a boost
The team were hoping in vain that bringing the truth about the fake intelligence to the UN Security Council might prevent the 2003 war
President invokes past struggles and the Bill of Rights, but emphasises that the right to protest does not give one the right to harass, intimidate or threaten other people
Government has no diplomatic appetite to take on Moscow as fallout risks are far too great
Company says the categorisation more accurately depicts its business operations
CPI is expected to moderate slightly to 6.8% in February despite continued pressure on transport costs
Survey shows many Zoom calls and project updates could disappear without any negative effect
The biggest economies will use different approaches to keep prices in check and manage contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the crisis at Credit Suisse Group
The Lions and the Sharks are said to have too much of it, and the Stormers are reaping the benefits of its absence
Five cars topped the R1m mark, including a locally built BMW 333i.
The JSE was firmer on Monday thanks to a strong showing from gold and resources shares, while the rand underperformed as EFF-led protests got under way across the country.
“The rand is an underperforming currency today and weakening against what has actually been a softer dollar in general,” said IG senior market analyst Saun Murison. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE firms but rand underperforms as protests get under way
Gold and resources shares give the local bourse a boost
The JSE was firmer on Monday thanks to a strong showing from gold and resources shares, while the rand underperformed as EFF-led protests got under way across the country.
“The rand is an underperforming currency today and weakening against what has actually been a softer dollar in general,” said IG senior market analyst Saun Murison. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.