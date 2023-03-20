Gold loses ground on rising sentiment after Credit Suisse rescue

The fall comes despite a deal in terms of which UBS will buy Credit Suisse in an effort to stop a crisis from spreading
Bengaluru — Gold prices dropped on Monday, with their safe-haven appeal diminished as risk sentiment improved after Swiss lender UBS sealed a deal to buy peer Credit Suisse in a rescue effort to stabilise global financial markets.
Spot gold was down 0.7% at $1,973.44 per ounce by 6.04am after sliding 1% earlier in the session. US gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,978.40.
On Sunday, UBS agreed to buy 167-year-old Credit Suisse for $3.23bn and assume up to $5.4bn in losses in a deal backed by a huge Swiss guarantee.
Credit Suisse was caught up in a widening crisis triggered by the collapse of US-based Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, after which gold rallied more than 8%, or $160, on safe-haven demand.
“The race to reassure markets over the recent global financial instabilities continues … with UBS’ rescue deal for Credit Suisse aiding to calm some nerves and supporting some unwinding of safe-haven flows in gold,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market analyst at IG.
Moves by authorities to avert a global banking crisis lifted market confidence on Monday as investors welcomed the acquisition of Credit Suisse by UBS Group and emergency dollar liquidity from top central banks.
The dollar was up 0.2%, making bullion expensive for overseas buyers.
But “the risk environment is treading on a fragile state, as market participants are still not fully convinced whether recent moves by authorities can backstop further banking fallouts. Therefore, it may take much more for gold to reverse its current bullish trend,” IG’s Yeap said.
Meanwhile, markets are pricing in a 25 basis point interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday.
Bullion is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, though higher rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding gold.
Spot silver dipped 1.2% to $22.32 per ounce, platinum fell 0.6% to $970.27 and palladium was 0.4% lower at $1,414.10.
Reuters
Gold loses ground on rising sentiment after Credit Suisse rescue
UBS’s deal for the embattled bank helps to calm nerves and supports the unwinding of safe-haven flows, analyst says
