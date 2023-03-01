Business Day TV talks to Jacques Pretorius from Sinayo Securities
Specialist tobacconists call for exemption from a display ban to avoid damaging the economy and driving consumers to illicit tobacco products
KwaZulu-Natal chair Dean Macpherson says the DA has been gathering information for its legal action for months, as it wants to ensure its case is solid
The apex court has dismissed the president’s bid to challenge parliament’s report into Phala Phala, which made adverse findings against him
Credit from sovereign wealth fund to be used to pay back loans after attack by shortseller
The February survey period included an unprecedented seven consecutive days of stage 6 load-shedding
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
The rule was lifted at midnight, more than two years after it was first imposed
Jockey could ride a treble on the nine-race card
Verstappen chases championship hat-trick as F1 goes bigger in the US
The rand strengthened to its best level in a week on Wednesday morning while the JSE firmed along with global markets, after strong economic data from China showed the country's economy continued a strong rebound after abandoning its Covid-19-Zero policy.
The country’s manufacturing PMI numbers came out higher than expected — the biggest improvement in more than a decade, while data also pointed to services activity climbing and the housing market stabilising, reported Bloomberg...
JSE and rand firm to weekly best due to strong Chinese data
At 10.40am, the rand had strengthened 0.99% to R18.1544/$, having reached an intraday best of R18.1088
