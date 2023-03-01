Markets

JSE and rand firm to weekly best due to strong Chinese data

At 10.40am, the rand had strengthened 0.99% to R18.1544/$, having reached an intraday best of R18.1088

BL Premium
01 March 2023 - 11:56 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand strengthened to its best level in a week on Wednesday morning while the JSE firmed along with global markets, after strong economic data from China showed the country's economy continued a strong rebound after abandoning its Covid-19-Zero policy.

The country’s manufacturing PMI numbers came out higher than expected — the biggest improvement in more than a decade, while data also pointed to services activity climbing and the housing market stabilising, reported Bloomberg...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.