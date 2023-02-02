Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,953.76 per ounce in early trade after hitting its highest since April 2022, while US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,967.50
Ramaphosa’s repeated assurances are ever more empty amid the omnishambles the economy has become
The lobby group goes to court to get a full record of decisions on licences granted to Turkish company Karpowership
The DA’s upcoming provincial congress is crucial as it will determine the leadership to go toe-to-toe with the ANC in Gauteng
The SA Canegrowers group says the industry has not had any engagement with the government, and has been unable to ask for justification for the tax increase
Business Day TV speaks to International Monetary Fund’s Max Alier
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Despite international aid, residents in flood-hit areas are still struggling to recover and prevent future damage as climate change impacts gather pace
Qualification is no longer entirely in national cricket squad’s hands after Wednesday night’s 59-run defeat to England
Colossal’s de-extinction agenda already includes the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger
The rand stabilised at very strong levels on Thursday morning after logging its biggest one-day gain against the dollar since November as traders interpreted the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s messaging on inflation and interest rates to be dovish.
The SA currency, which is a proxy of sentiment towards emerging markets, hovered around R17/$ after jumping 2% on Wednesday night after the Fed’s policy meeting at which it hiked rates by 25 basis points (bps) as expected...
MARKET PREVIEW: Rand surges on Fed chair’s dovish inflation comments
The SA currency hops 2% after the US Federal Reserve’s recent policy meeting, joining the global market rally
