Markets

Rand is muted as investors assess Cyril Ramaphosa’s future in office

The independent panel appointed by parliament to probe issues around the Phala Phala robbery has recommended a full investigation

BL Premium
01 December 2022 - 10:30 Lindiwe Tsobo

The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, having fallen more than 1% in the previous session as investors ponder the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa in office.

The independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate the President’s Phala Phala saga has recommended a full investigation, as they believe he may have broken anticorruption laws and violated the constitution. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.