Crude gained further support after the Federal Reserve chair opened the door to a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes
Humanity is trapped in a zero-sum mindset, but the greatest challenges we face — climate change, terrorism and pandemics — can be solved not by fighting each other, but by acting together
The panel’s 82-page report was made public late on Wednesday evening
A recent survey by the Social Research Foundation highlighting voters' support for the ANC and their trust of the DA may yet serve as the spur for a coalition government
Musk's Neuralink last held a public presentation more than a year ago
Absa’s PMI data showed that manufacturing activity expanded in November as business activity and new orders improved
The government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal could depress prices amid local glut
Though daily case tolls hover near record highs, several Chinese cities are lifting district lockdowns and allowing businesses to reopen
An invigorated Tunisia claim a famous victory over France but still fail to go through to the round of 16 at the World Cup in Qatar
Dreams of becoming Roark turn into infantile temper tantrums when he does not get his way
The rand was little changed on Thursday morning, having fallen more than 1% in the previous session as investors ponder the future of President Cyril Ramaphosa in office.
The independent panel appointed by parliament to investigate the President’s Phala Phala saga has recommended a full investigation, as they believe he may have broken anticorruption laws and violated the constitution. ..
Rand is muted as investors assess Cyril Ramaphosa’s future in office
The independent panel appointed by parliament to probe issues around the Phala Phala robbery has recommended a full investigation
