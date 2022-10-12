×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Ship steadies for European shares on Wednesday

The pound recovered after hitting a 13-day low overnight as the BOE reiterated it would end its emergency bond-buying at the end of the week

12 October 2022 - 12:01 Elizabeth Howcroft
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 11 2022. Picture: REUTERS
The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 11 2022. Picture: REUTERS

London — European stocks held steady in early trading on Wednesday, while sterling recovered after hitting a 13-day low overnight as the Bank of England reiterated that it would end its emergency bond-buying at the end of the week.

Global equity markets have fallen sharply in recent days, hurt by heightened fears about an economic slowdown amid warnings from the IMF and World Bank.

Asian stocks were stuck near two-year lows, weighed down by signs that China will persist with its strict Covid-19 policies.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was flat on the day at 8.46am GMT, holding near the previous session's two-year low.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 was down 0.1%, having declined in the last four consecutive sessions.

“We've had a really fast decline in equity markets over the last few days, obviously to do with the heightened recession fears,” said Axel Rudolph, a market analyst at IG Group.

“I think we're seeing some short-covering and I wouldn't be surprised if that also feeds into US markets later today, whereby people position themselves more neutrally ahead of the CPI data on Thursday.”

US producer price data due on Wednesday afternoon is expected to keep the Fed on the path of rate hikes. Consumer price data (CPI) is due on Thursday.

The pound hit a 13-day low overnight, after Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said that pension funds and other investors hit by a spike in UK gilt yields had just three days left to fix their problems before the central bank would end its emergency bond-buying scheme. Sterling fell by more than a cent against the dollar after the remarks.

But the BOE has also signalled privately to lenders that it was prepared to extend the support beyond Friday’s deadline if necessary, the Financial Times reported.

At 8.49am GMT, the pound was up 0.8% on the day at $1.1045.

Market strain

Britain’s economy unexpectedly shrank in August, GDP data showed.

IG's Rudolph said that the strain in UK markets — which began when the British government announced its “mini-budget” fiscal plans on September 23 — is contributing to broader negative market sentiment.

“It’s just another nail in the coffin with regards to sentiment and market sentiment has really taken a hit over the last few days,” he said.

Former US treasury secretary Larry Summers criticised the British government’s policy and communications, speaking at an investment conference in Sydney.

UK gilt yields were up across a range of maturities, with 2-year yields seeing the sharpest increase.

The euro was steady at $0.97075. Eurozone government bond yields were also up, tracking the weakness in the UK gilts market.

The dollar index was down about 0.1%. Overnight, the dollar passed the ¥146/$ level for the first time in 24 years, prompting Tokyo authorities to pledge to step in if needed.

The minutes from the Fed's latest policy meeting are also due to be released later in the session.

The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) chief economist said on Tuesday that central banks' fight against inflation may take another two years to play out, increasing unemployment and lowering living standards for many in the world.

On Monday, the president of the World Bank and the MD of the IMF warned of a growing risk of recession.

The war in Ukraine also weighed on market sentiment. The G7 vowed to support Kyiv for “as long as it takes”.

Oil prices recouped some of their losses, having dropped 2% in the previous session.

Reuters

Oils slips as dollar reaches 24-year high on inflation worries

Brent crude futures fell 46c, while WTI crude was down 54c as China tightens Covid-19 curbs
Markets
7 hours ago

Asian stocks reach two-year low, dollar bites yen and pound

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.87%, while the Nikkei share average fell 0.18%
Markets
7 hours ago

Gold stable as investors await Fed rate-hike stance

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,662.98 per ounce, while US gold futures were down 0.9% at $1,671.00
Markets
7 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Market data — October 11 2022
Markets
2.
JSE faces uphill battle as global markets digest ...
Markets
3.
CLYDE RUSSELL: Thermal coal boom may be over for ...
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens on IMF report and ...
Markets
5.
Oils slips as dollar reaches 24-year high on ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oils slips as dollar reaches 24-year high on inflation worries

Markets

Asian stocks reach two-year low, dollar bites yen and pound

Markets

Gold stable as investors await Fed rate-hike stance

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.