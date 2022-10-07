Worries over the global economy deepened after chipmakers Samsung and AMD flagged a slump in demand, blaming inflation, higher interest rates and the effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
In exchange for petty bribes, smidgens of power and the satisfaction of hurting the DA, the smaller parties have possibly irreparably damaged trust in all of their parties
Zuma was released on medical parole in September 2021
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Import taxes from 60% to 100% in the world’s fourth-largest car market rank among the highest globally
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Authorities denied reports security forces killed a 16-year-old girl during protests ignited by the death of a woman in police custody, saying she committed suicide by falling off a roof
SA goes one up in ODI series
The packages bring more noise, sharper responses and 290km/h top speeds
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning, following declines in the US ahead of the country’s pivotal jobs report later in the day.
Positive US economic data from the ADP Research Institute showing that private-sector employment rose by more than expected this week, added to concerns about another aggressive interest-rate hike from the Fed when it meets early in November...
JSE weaker ahead of US jobs report
Investors are awaiting Friday’s US non-farm payrolls report
