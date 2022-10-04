×

UK’s reversing course on tax-cut lifts sentiment

The rand traded at its strongest level in almost two weeks on Tuesday, firming with emerging-market currencies

04 October 2022 - 11:19 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, along with its global counterparts as markets welcomed a U-turn on Britain's controversial tax-cut plan.

Prime Minister Liz Truss dropped a plan to cut taxes for the UK’s highest earners, just 10 days after it formed a key part of the mini-budget that sent markets there into a tailspin.  ..

