JSE slips as economic sentiment remains poor

Goldman Sachs cut its 2023 oil price forecast on Tuesday but remains bullish over the longer term on supply constraints
With the decline of major parties, groups of small-minded voters will be kingmakers
The management consulting company has been forbidden from tendering for state contracts for the next decade
Union federation will for the first time hold a special national consultative conference in 2023 on alliance
The average cost of a household food basket rose from R4,219.48 in September 2021 to R4,805.86 this month
Our job is to find ‘a proper balance to ensure we have food security and to take every reasonable step to protect jobs and assist consumers’
Aung San Suu Kyi will now spend 23 years in prison after she was found guilty of violating the colonial-era Official Secrets Act, which criminalises the possession or sharing of state information
Yadav and KL Rahul shine with a 93-run partnership to steer India home with wickets and time to spare
We visited a yacht builder with a difference to see how detailed scale models are created
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning along with its global peers, while the rand reversed the previous session’s gains as risk sentiment remained fairly negative amid high US interest rates and recession fears.
The markets rallied overnight after the Bank of England announced its bond-buying plans to help stabilise the markets. The JSE trimmed its losses from one-year lows in the previous session at the back of the BoE’s announcement, while the rand firmed below R18 to the dollar. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JSE slips as economic sentiment remains poor
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning along with its global peers, while the rand reversed the previous session’s gains as risk sentiment remained fairly negative amid high US interest rates and recession fears.
The markets rallied overnight after the Bank of England announced its bond-buying plans to help stabilise the markets. The JSE trimmed its losses from one-year lows in the previous session at the back of the BoE’s announcement, while the rand firmed below R18 to the dollar. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.