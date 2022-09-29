×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

JSE slips as economic sentiment remains poor

BL Premium
29 September 2022 - 11:10 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning along with its global peers, while the rand reversed the previous session’s gains as risk sentiment remained fairly negative amid high US interest rates and recession fears.

The markets rallied overnight after the Bank of England announced its bond-buying plans to help stabilise the markets. The JSE trimmed its losses from one-year lows in the previous session at the back of the BoE’s announcement, while the rand firmed below R18 to the dollar. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.