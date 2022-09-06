Asian stocks inch up on expected China stimulus

Cartel’s actual lower production will be much smaller, analysts say
Both were committed party men who inaugurated reforms that would sweep them from power, writes Tony Leon
Mondli Gungubele says lekgotla will consider relief measures to cushion consumers and businesses
His political opponents are clamouring for a step-aside in aid of a proper probe into his farm burglary scandal
New and unproven power pack not ready for mass production
The loss of individuals at the peak of their productivity affects productivity and employment
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
New UK prime minister aims to avert huge increase in power costs
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Mischievousness requires humour, wit and a deep knowledge of humanity, and may even be at the root of science, writes Alex Moran
Hong Kong — Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings.
MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%, with China’s benchmark CSI300 index and Hang Seng index opening up 0.2% each.
Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up a flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence pointed to a further loss of economic momentum.
China also cut a foreign exchange reserves ratio to support the yuan, another signal authorities are uncomfortable with the currency’s slide.
“Bulk commodities will be dependent on the impact of Chinese stimulus and the success of this will be reflected in the major miners,” said John Milroy, an investment adviser at Ord Minnett.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% as investors await a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting scheduled later on Tuesday that is widely expected to result in a cash rate rise.
“The focus is on RBA today,” said Milroy. “Like everyone we are expecting 0.5% cash rate rise. However also expecting and hoping we get some commentary that they are nearing the end of their rising cycle.”
The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss rate actions, followed by a US Federal Reserve meeting on September 21.
“There is a feeling that the next 75 basis point hike in September will see a deceleration afterwards,” said Sean Darby, Hong Kong-based global head of strategy for Jefferies.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.68% in the Asian morning session, indicating a rosy start for Wall Street on Tuesday. US markets were shut on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.3%.
European stock indices fell on Monday, the euro dropped below 99c for the first time in 20 years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut.
Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session’s 3% gain, as a deal among members of the Opec cartel to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market’s recent slide.
Brent crude futures fell 0.47% to $95.29 a barrel at 1.49am GMT. US crude futures however rose 2.44% to $88.99 a barrel.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1717.2 an ounce.
The dollar index inched down 0.2% after touching a 20-year peak in the previous session.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Asian stocks inch up on expected China stimulus
Hong Kong — Asian shares rose on Tuesday morning after China pledged to make renewed efforts to boost its economy on Monday, while investors pinned hope on more clarity ahead of a number of central bank meetings.
MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 0.47%, with China’s benchmark CSI300 index and Hang Seng index opening up 0.2% each.
Chinese policymakers signalled a renewed sense of urgency on Monday for steps to shore up a flagging economy, saying this quarter was a critical time for policy action as evidence pointed to a further loss of economic momentum.
China also cut a foreign exchange reserves ratio to support the yuan, another signal authorities are uncomfortable with the currency’s slide.
“Bulk commodities will be dependent on the impact of Chinese stimulus and the success of this will be reflected in the major miners,” said John Milroy, an investment adviser at Ord Minnett.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up 0.1% as investors await a Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting scheduled later on Tuesday that is widely expected to result in a cash rate rise.
“The focus is on RBA today,” said Milroy. “Like everyone we are expecting 0.5% cash rate rise. However also expecting and hoping we get some commentary that they are nearing the end of their rising cycle.”
The European Central Bank will meet on Thursday to discuss rate actions, followed by a US Federal Reserve meeting on September 21.
“There is a feeling that the next 75 basis point hike in September will see a deceleration afterwards,” said Sean Darby, Hong Kong-based global head of strategy for Jefferies.
E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rose 0.68% in the Asian morning session, indicating a rosy start for Wall Street on Tuesday. US markets were shut on Monday for the Labour Day holiday.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 slid 0.3%.
European stock indices fell on Monday, the euro dropped below 99c for the first time in 20 years and European gas prices surged after Russia said its main gas supply pipeline to Europe would stay shut.
Oil prices slipped early on Tuesday, paring the previous session’s 3% gain, as a deal among members of the Opec cartel to cut output by 100,000 barrels a day in October was seen as a largely symbolic move to stem the market’s recent slide.
Brent crude futures fell 0.47% to $95.29 a barrel at 1.49am GMT. US crude futures however rose 2.44% to $88.99 a barrel.
Spot gold rose 0.4% to $1717.2 an ounce.
The dollar index inched down 0.2% after touching a 20-year peak in the previous session.
Reuters
JSE’s Tuesday opening follows mixed Asian markets
Market data — September 5 2022
WATCH: Market Report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
MARKET WRAP: JSE holds up as its European peers reel from energy supply jitters
Oil prices jump ahead of key Opec meeting
Global stocks lower, euro dips on Russian gas supply woes
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.