×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Markets

Gold rises but on track for third weekly fall

Investors await US jobs report, which will signal if the US Federal Reserve will retain its aggressive rate-hike stance

02 September 2022 - 07:35 Eileen Soreng
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA
Picture: 123RF/BASHTA

Bengaluru — Gold prices crawled higher on Friday ahead of a key US labour report, but the metal faces a third consecutive weekly loss on bets that the US Federal Reserve will retain its aggressive rate-hike stance.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,699.40/oz by 3.49am GMT, but was down 2% for the week so far. US gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,710.50. The dollar index was slightly off a 20-year peak scaled in the previous session but was on track for a third straight weekly rise.

Weaker-than-expected data could offer a temporary respite from gold selling, said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. However, “the market is still really playing on a higher-for-longer US interest rate narrative”.

US non-farm payrolls data is due at 12.30pm GMT and is likely to show 300,000 jobs were added in August. Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a two-month low last week, while layoffs dropped in August suggesting the central bank would need to continue aggressively raising rates.

While US manufacturing grew steadily last month, factory activity in China, the eurozone and Britain fell. Major central banks are expected to continue with aggressive monetary policy tightening to rein in sky-high inflation but is also fanning fears of an economic slowdown.

Even though gold is seen as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding bullion.

Technical support is not evident until $1,675/oz and gold could easily get there given the current rate of decline and the generally bearish environment for the precious metal, Edward Meir, an analyst with ED&F Man Capital Markets said in a note.

Spot silver and platinum were flat at $17.84/oz and $828.00/oz, respectively. Palladium rose 1.1% to $2,035.69. They were also headed for a third consecutive weekly fall.

Reuters

Harmony will consider offering land to private power producers

Miner reports 49% fall in annual profit on lower production and higher costs
Companies
2 days ago

Spring in dollar’s step as global markets falter

Bearishness is being compounded by the possibility the ECB will raise its policy rate a record 75 basis points next week
Markets
20 hours ago

Gold slides to one-month low on stronger dollar after Powell speech

While at some point there will be a safe-haven flow, investors are focusing on interest rates remaining high, analyst says
Markets
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand and JSE slump as global ...
Markets
2.
Sterling slides to lowest since March 2020 and ...
Markets
3.
Global stocks flat ahead of key Fed Jackson Hole ...
Markets
4.
Market data — September 1 2022
Markets
5.
Asian markets hobble into a new month amid ...
Markets

Related Articles

Gold set for fifth drop on hawkish Fed’s aggressive policy stance

Markets

Gold price dips as dollar strengthens

Markets

Asian markets extend global sell-off on Fed’s aggressive stance

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.