MARKET WRAP: Resources drag JSE lower

Bourse gives up most of the previous day’s gains after mining companies were hit by weaker commodity prices

17 August 2022 - 19:28 Andries Mahlangu

The JSE surrendered most of the previous day’s gains on Wednesday, with resource shares in particular under renewed pressure in line with weaker metal prices.

While the losses were offset to some extent by firmer big industrial companies, the all share index gave up 0.75% to settle at 70,967.35 points, after a gauge of the big diversified resources lost 3.30% and the precious metals and mining index shed 2.26%...

