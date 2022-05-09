Markets Rand at a five-month low as inflation fears stalk global markets Investors are struggling to navigate an environment where economies are slowing and central banks are removing stimulus B L Premium

The rand reached its weakest level in more than five months and stocks slumped to a six-month low as the global sell-off in assets showed no sign of abating on Monday.

