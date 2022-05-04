Markets JSE falls as investors await US Fed decision on monetary policy The Fed is widely expected to raise rates 50 basis points and announce a balance-sheet runoff B L Premium

The JSE was on track for its second day of losses on Wednesday morning, with global markets under pressure as caution prevails ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy announcement later on Wednesday.

Markets are set for another volatile session with traders awaiting more clues about whether the Fed will be able to pull off a soft landing that brings down inflation without triggering a recession. ..