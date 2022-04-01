Markets

Market data — March 31 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices

01 April 2022 - 00:02
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY
Picture: 123RF/BLUE BAY

Bonds

Fairbairn

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Sanlam Stratus Funds

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand enjoys best quarter since ...
Markets
2.
Aluminium heads for biggest quarterly gain since ...
Markets
3.
JSE could gain further on Russia-Ukraine peace ...
Markets
4.
Oil slumps as US considers record release of ...
Markets
5.
US oil prices fall 7% as Joe Biden orders release ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.