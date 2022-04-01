Market data — March 31 2022

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Budgeting tips can help somewhat but Americans really need raises
Result surprises as economic hardship cited as main reason for not getting jabbed
Instances of violence and membership rigging have marred the lead-up to the twice-postponed conference, leading to increased security at the venue
Platinum miner says its investment in rival Royal Bafokeng Platinum illustrated its bullish view on PGMs
The Bureau for Economic Research’s estimate for February was for more than R20bn
Guidelines issued by International Sustainability Standards Board aim to combat corporate greenwashing
Putin issues decree that Europe must pay for its gas in roubles by Friday
One poor performance not deemed enough to drop star pivot
This China-only model has a driving range of 526km
