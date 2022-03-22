Markets JSE lifts and rand is steady as markets mull over Fed’s comments US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell says a half-point hike might be on the table when the Fed next gathers in May B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Monday while its global peers were mixed. The rand was little changed as investors digested comments by the US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Powell said on Monday the central bank was prepared to raise interest rates by half a percentage point at its next meeting if needed, paving the way for a more aggressive tone towards curbing inflation than he used just a few days earlier...