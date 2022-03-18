Markets

Oil extends gains as Russia-Ukraine talks falter

Brent crude futures rise on spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to supply

18 March 2022 - 07:58 Sonali Paul and Florence Tan
Bicycles and motorcycles parked across the water from storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan on March 17 2022. Picture: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg
Bicycles and motorcycles parked across the water from storage tanks in the Keihin industrial area in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan on March 17 2022. Picture: Soichiro Koriyama/Bloomberg

Melbourne — Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. A fourth day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by video link, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

Brent crude futures jumped $2.75, or 2.6%, to $109.39 a barrel at 4.05am GMT, after surging nearly 9% on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $2.93, or 2.9%, to $105.91 a barrel, adding to an 8% jump on Thursday.

Despite the rebound, both benchmark contracts were set to end the week down about 3%, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.

“I’m still expecting more volatility. There’s a lot of uncertainty out there still,” said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac in Sydney.

The supply crunch from sanctions on Russia, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of Covid-19 cases in China hitting demand all drove the rollercoaster ride over the week.

Analysts said comments from a Kremlin spokesperson saying a report of major progress in peace talks was “wrong” and US President Joe Biden calling Putin a “war criminal” all stoked a wave of buying on Thursday.

RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft cautioned that Russian oil export losses will likely prove enduring and that offsetting barrels are in short supply.

“US secretary of state Antony Blinken is reportedly preparing to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia later this month and the oil ask will presumably be close to the top of the agenda,” she said in a note.

Underscoring tight supplies, consultancy FGE said on-land product stocks at key countries are 39.9-million barrels lower for this time of the year relative to the 2017-2019 average and also 45-million barrels lower year on year.

The volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to worsen price swings, traders, bankers and analysts said.

“In such a tight market and such an illiquid paper market — you’re going to get some volatility,” Smirk said.

Reuters

Oil jumps above $100 a barrel again

Morgan Stanley has raised its Brent price forecast for the third quarter to $120 a barrel, predicting a fall in Russian production of about 1-million ...
Markets
21 hours ago

CLYDE RUSSELL: India eyes Russia’s coal as world eyeballs Russia

Sky-rocketing global prices were prompted in the first place by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
Opinion
22 hours ago

LETTER: Sapref has strategic role in SA economy

Keeping local refineries operational means SA will not become dependent on imported fuel
Opinion
14 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JSE firms and rand briefly touches best level in ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: Rand at strongest in 4 months as JSE ...
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with mixed Asian markets on ...
Markets
4.
Russia supply warning pushes up oil prices
Markets
5.
Beijing’s promises help shares in Naspers stable ...
Markets

Related Articles

Shell joins rush to secure Ecuadorean oil as Russia energy sanctions bite

News

Petrol looks set to hit R24 a litre from April

National

Russia supply warning pushes up oil prices

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.