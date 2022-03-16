National

Petrol looks set to hit R24 a litre from April

However, this is the mid-month outlook, and oil prices are see-sawing significantly so there may be some relief before the official adjustment

16 March 2022 - 13:50 Staff Writer

South Africans can expect record fuel price increases in April, delivering yet another blow to already embattled consumers.

Commenting on mid-month fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) projects fuel prices of around R24/l for petrol and R23.60 for diesel...

