JSE slips on a triple whammy of issues
15 March 2022 - 10:44
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors deal with a triple whammy of issues including the return of China’s clampdowns to the fore.
Heavy-tech Naspers and Prosus were set to extend the previous session’s losses after news that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules. The People’s Bank of China had found Tencent’s payments platform allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes, such as gambling...
