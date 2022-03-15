Markets JSE slips on a triple whammy of issues B L Premium

The JSE was weaker on Tuesday morning, along with its global peers as investors deal with a triple whammy of issues including the return of China’s clampdowns to the fore.

Heavy-tech Naspers and Prosus were set to extend the previous session’s losses after news that Tencent was facing a record fine after China’s central bank discovered its WeChat Pay had violated anti-money-laundering rules. The People’s Bank of China had found Tencent’s payments platform allowed the transfer of funds for illicit purposes, such as gambling...