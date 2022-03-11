Markets MARKET WRAP: Rand firms, while JSE ends a volatile week lower The rand touched R14.9643/$ in intraday trading, the its best level in almost three weeks B L Premium

The rand briefly broke below the R15/$ level on Friday, while the JSE closed marginally weaker with global markets mixed as investors continued to digest developments as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued unabated..

Markets remain fixated on Ukraine and Russia, while the sanctions on the latter are generating a fog of uncertainty for global economic prospects in 2022...