MARKET WRAP: Rand firms, while JSE ends a volatile week lower
The rand touched R14.9643/$ in intraday trading, the its best level in almost three weeks
11 March 2022 - 18:24
The rand briefly broke below the R15/$ level on Friday, while the JSE closed marginally weaker with global markets mixed as investors continued to digest developments as the Russia-Ukraine conflict continued unabated..
Markets remain fixated on Ukraine and Russia, while the sanctions on the latter are generating a fog of uncertainty for global economic prospects in 2022...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now