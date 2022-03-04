Markets JSE weakens as war between Russia and Ukraine worsens With further sanctions to follow as Russian forces commit atrocities in Ukraine, market sentiment is unlikely to improve markedly for the foreseeable future, one analyst says B L Premium

The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Friday morning as the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine continued to dominate the headlines.

Investors continued to watch the situation in Ukraine, where fighting entered its second week. Russian forces fired missiles at Kyiv and bombarded cities across Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin pushed ahead with his invasion in disregard of a UN vote to immediately halt the fighting. Meanwhile, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, located in eastern Ukraine, came under attack by Russian forces early on Friday. ..