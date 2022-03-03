MARKET WRAP: JSE turns weaker as mood sours
Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensifies in face of UN vote, raising the prospect of a global economic fallout
03 March 2022 - 19:23
The JSE changed course to track weaker European and US markets as Russia pressed on with its invasion of Ukraine, disregarding of a UN vote to immediately halt the fighting.
Less hawkish comments on inflation and interest rates by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell did little to assuage growing fears of the conflict's disruption to the global economy. ..
