JSE edges up as investors assess geopolitical risks and interest rate calls Proposed meeting over Ukraine looks set to boost stocks, with investors seeing the potential for a peaceful solution

The JSE was slightly firmer on Monday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors assessed geopolitical developments and growing calls from Federal Reserve officials for higher interest rates to fight inflation.

US President Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle a French proposal for a diplomatic summit, potentially offering fresh hope for a peaceful solution to pull Russia and Ukraine back from the brink of war. ..