MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly firmer as geopolitical tensions seem to ease
Risk appetite is much improved after reports that Russia is pulling back some troops from the border with Ukraine
15 February 2022 - 18:44
The JSE snapped a three-day losing streak on Tuesday, tracking Wall Street which opened firmer after Russia’s announcement that some of its troops at the border with Ukraine were pulling back.
Russia announced some forces will start returning to their bases after drills that raised US and European alarm about a possible military assault on Ukraine. ..
