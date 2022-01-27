Economy Reserve Bank lifts repo rate 25 basis points to 4% as inflation remains a worry The monetary policy committee warned that higher food, fuel and energy prices will keep inflation at elevated levels B L Premium

The Reserve Bank raised interest rates for a second consecutive meeting as it moves to normalise policy from historical lows, in a context in which a spike in inflation is prompting counterparts in developed markets to do the same.

After a three-day meeting, the monetary policy committee (MPC) lifted the repo rate 25 basis points on Thursday, as predicted by 15 of 16 economists surveyed by Bloomberg. It follows a similar decision at the policy meeting in November, which was the first increase in three years...