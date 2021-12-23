Markets

JSE could benefit from continued positive sentiment

Major Asian markets are mostly positive, with Omicron yet to induce further sell-offs as studies continue to show it is less deadly than Delta

23 December 2021 - 07:56 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
The JSE looks set to open to continued positive sentiment on Thursday, though activity could be subdued ahead of Christmas.

Globally, countries are grappling with a surge in Covid-19 as the Omicron variant continues to spread, but the fourth wave appears to be peaking in Gauteng, while the National Institute of Communicable Diseases said on Wednesday that a study found it to be less severe than the Delta variant.

US GDP data for the third quarter was also bumped up to 2.3% from the preliminary figure of 2.1% on Wednesday.

“A cocktail containing better US third-quarter GDP data, along with positive Omicron headlines further inoculated financial markets against a year-end sell-off overnight,” said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley in a note.

In morning trade the Shanghai was flat, while Japan’s Nikkei had added 0.57% and the Hang Seng 0.14%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via the Naspers stable, was up 4.15%.

Gold was up 0.21% to $1,807.12/oz while platinum gained 0.18% to $972.50. Brent crude was 0.11% weaker at $75.52 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R15.71/$, having gained 0.88% on Wednesday.

The local corporate and economic calendar is bare on Thursday.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Oil price holds steady as Omicron caution remains

Movement restrictions across the globe once again stoke fears of a drop in fuel demand
Markets
21 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE a little higher as global markets torn between restrictions and recovery

The rand has a fairly calm day as market participants begin to wind down for the holidays
Markets
17 hours ago

European shares inch up as fears over Omicron fallout abate

Gains come despite Germany, Scotland, Ireland, Portugal, the Netherlands and South Korea reimposing restrictions
Markets
23 hours ago
