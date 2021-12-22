Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE a little higher as global markets torn between restrictions and recovery The rand has a fairly calm day as market participants begin to wind down for the holidays B L Premium

The JSE posted modest gains, tracking slightly firmer global markets, as the Omicron variant elicits varied reactions from governments around the world.

While some countries have gone into lockdown others are coming out of it, with restrictions changing almost daily, depending on where you look...