MARKET WRAP: JSE a little higher as global markets torn between restrictions and recovery
The rand has a fairly calm day as market participants begin to wind down for the holidays
22 December 2021 - 18:42
The JSE posted modest gains, tracking slightly firmer global markets, as the Omicron variant elicits varied reactions from governments around the world.
While some countries have gone into lockdown others are coming out of it, with restrictions changing almost daily, depending on where you look...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now