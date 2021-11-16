Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE joins the party on slew of good news Rand sharply weaker in line with other emerging market currencies as investors talk of further rate cuts in Turkey B L Premium

The JSE closed at a record high, buoyed by gains in tech-heavy Naspers and Prosus, and cordial talks between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The rand, though, fell victim to talk of a further interest-rate cut in Turkey that sent the lira sharply weaker against the dollar — as did most emerging-market currencies. ..