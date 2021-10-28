Markets JSE lifts but inflation worries remain Investors are looking out for the European Central Bank’s monetary policy statement on Thursday B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global peers mixed as investors worry that recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic will slow as elevated inflation will lead to tighter monetary policy sooner than expected.

Momentum from the US’s strong earnings season is beginning to fade as investors bet that key central banks are likely to increase interest rates...