MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as US-China tensions flare
Global stocks under pressure as US regulator revokes China Telecom’s authority, stoking fears of an escalating trade row
27 October 2021 - 19:14
The JSE lost ground on Wednesday as investors’ concerns about rising US-China tensions outweighed strong US corporate earnings.
Market globally are concerned about mounting tension between America and China after the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) revoked China Telecom’s authority to operate in the US, designating the company as a national security threat. ..
