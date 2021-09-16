JSE slips as China continues regulatory repression
Chinese officials say they will change casino rules to tighten restrictions on operators
16 September 2021 - 10:40
The JSE was weaker while its global counterparts were mixed on Thursday morning, as investors mull over China’s continuing regulatory crackdown.
China is now focusing on casinos, and this is continuing to weigh on sentiment. Investors are concerned as to which sector will be next on the hit list...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now