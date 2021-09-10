Markets JSE firms as tech stocks look set for a rebound Another regulation crackdown on gaming companies in China has put pressure on tech stocks B L Premium

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, along with its global peers, as technology shares appeared ready for a rebound after another regulation crackdown on gaming companies in China.

Chinese authorities want tech firms to discourage children from becoming addicted to online games, remove “obscene and violent content” and avoid “unhealthy tendencies, such as money worship and effeminacy”. ..