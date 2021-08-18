Markets

Oil prices tread water after days of sinking on Delta spread

A stronger dollar is hitting commodities across the board, with metals and precious gold in particular ‘equally as fragile’ as oil

18 August 2021 - 12:30 Dmitry Zhdannikov
London — Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after four days of declines with investors still worried about the outlook for fuel demand as the use of rail, air and other forms of transport remained constrained amid surging Covid-19 cases worldwide.

Brent crude was up 70c or 1% at $69.73 a barrel by 6.49am GMT. US oil gained 54c or 0.8% to $67.13 a barrel.

“In the short-term, the oil market may be volatile with frequent pullbacks as crude prices are beginning to struggle as demand in Europe and India faces headwinds,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager, commodities at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

A stronger dollar was also hitting commodities across the board, with metals and precious gold in particular as “equally fragile” as oil, ANZ Research said in a note.

Crude is typically priced in dollars so a stronger greenback makes oil more expensive, hitting demand.

In the US, more supply is set to hit the market if official forecasts prove right.

US shale oil production is expected to rise to 8.1-million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since April 2020, according to the government's Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling output report.

US crude oil and petrol inventories fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, while distillate stocks rose.

Financial markets overall are turning sour in response to the Delta variant's progress, softer US economic data, and a sombre reflection on what is going on in Afghanistan, ING analysts said in a note.

JSE faces positive Asian markets as investors await new catalysts

Markets are considering the future of US monetary policy and the threat of the Delta variant, with US Federal Reserve minutes due later
Market data — August 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as global mood remains cautious

Market gains were capped by Naspers, which slumped after authorities in China published draft rules for companies in the internet sector
