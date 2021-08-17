Market data — August 17 2021

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Tencent’s WeChat is a good example of an app that offers multiple functions
There were 526 new hospital admissions since Monday, says health institute
Maape takes over from interim premier Job Mokgoro who is yet to resign
The private developer is converting the iconic former PwC office complex into hundreds of apartments for young professionals
Fundamental structural reforms will have far greater and deeper benefits for the country than the temporary reprieve of a commodities boom
We don’t need more fake consensus but to double down on plans already made
Josep Borrell ranks the fall of Kabul to the Taliban as the most important geopolitical event since the Russian invasion of Crimea in 2014
Mixed-race fights were not permitted until the promoter applied for a special government permit
Tom Lodge details the trail he followed in researching the history of the party for his book Red Road to Freedom
Bonds
Fairbairn
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Fund
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.