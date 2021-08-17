Markets MARKET WRAP: JSE edges higher as global mood remains cautious Market gains were capped by Naspers, which slumped after authorities in China published draft rules for companies in the internet sector BL PREMIUM

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Tuesday, bucking the weaker global trend where concerns persisted that the Delta strain of the Covid-19 virus could yet derail an economic recovery.

The local bourse broke a three-day losing streak, with miners doing the heavy lifting, but losses in Naspers — thanks to continued regulatory action in China’s technology sector by authorities there — capped the gains...