WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose A2 Milk as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is actually an offshore business called A2 Milk and it’s an Australia-listed business. It makes milk that doesn’t have what we call the A1 protein and they they say that the A2 protein as research suggests has a better impact and better results on people versus some of the other problems that people have when they take normal milk. They derive the broader part of their revenue from this sector.”