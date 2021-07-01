Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — A2 Milk

Kwame Antwi, from KOA Capital, talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

01 July 2021 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/Denphumi Jaisue
Picture: 123RF/Denphumi Jaisue

Kwame Antwi from KOA Capital chose A2 Milk as his stock pick of the day.

“My stock pick is actually an offshore business called A2 Milk and it’s an Australia-listed business. It makes milk that doesn’t have what we call the A1 protein and they they say that the A2 protein as research suggests has a better impact and better results on people versus some of the other problems that people have when they take normal milk. They derive the broader part of their revenue from this sector.”

JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Five (global) stock picks for 2021

While your investment horizon should stretch over years rather than 12 months, we can also look back at how last year’s published picks performed
Opinion
5 months ago

Five top offshore stocks to bet on

Wondering which global stocks are worth a punt? Protea Capital Management CEO Jean Pierre Verster has a few ideas
Money & Investing
1 year ago

STREET DOGS: The incessant noise of the markets

The more reactive you are to markets, the more noise enters into your decision making
Opinion
1 day ago

JSE faces mixed and subdued Asian markets on Wednesday as data takes focus

Data including US nonfarm payrolls numbers on Friday is a reason for investors being cautious, as well as month-end flows as June draws to a close
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
WATCH: Stock pick — Sanlam
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes first half of 2021 with ...
Markets
3.
Oil prices slide for second day
Markets
4.
WATCH: Why the rand has lost some ground
Markets
5.
Global markets ease from record highs
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.