JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: Five (global) stock picks for 2021

It is customary to pick a handful of favourite stocks at the start of a new year. While your investment horizon should stretch over years rather than 12 months, we can also look back at how last year’s published picks performed.

For 2020, our five stock picks (and their dollar returns) were A2 Milk (–12.3%), SalMar (+18.5%), Air Canada (–51.5%), Ferguson (+36.4%) and Meituan Dianping (+182%).

The average return of this five-stock portfolio, in dollars, was +34.6%.

I can already hear our investors grudgingly ask why we didn’t just buy these five stocks at the start of 2020 and do nothing else.

Mea culpa.

Though, if we hadn’t bought Meituan Dianping, the average return would have been negative. Diversification cuts both ways, protecting against negative surprises but also diluting the impact of positive surprises.

There were many surprises in 2020, reminding us that the future is uncertain. While it is futile to even attempt to predict what the stock prices of our five picks for 2021 will be in 12 months’ time, we expect the following businesses to do well over the long term:

AutoZone Inc

Not to be confused with the local chain of the same name (which is privately owned), US-listed AutoZone is the largest car parts retailer in North America by number of stores.

Its core market is cars older than six years which are no longer under dealership warranty. When your car breaks down, you generally want it fixed as soon as possible, and you or your appointed repairer are not in a position to quibble too much about the price of the required parts.

This gives AutoZone pricing power, as evidenced by its gross margin of more than 50%. Just be aware that electric vehicles might be a long-term threat to AutoZone’s continued growth, since they use fewer parts than vehicles with internal combustion engines.

Fiserv

On January 1, SA said a final farewell to cheques.

Cash might be next. Fiserv is one of the world’s largest payment processors, working behind the scenes to make sure that the global financial plumbing works without a hitch.

Every time you use your credit or debit card, make an online banking payment or use your phone app to transfer funds, payment processors like Fiserv take a tiny cut, charged to your bank. With trillions of rands of payments done electronically every year, that tiny cut adds up — Fiserv is expected to comfortably exceed $1bn in net profit in the coming year.

With the successful integration of the 2019 acquisition of First Data, Fiserv has cemented its place as a fintech leader.