Markets JSE firms as impact of third wave holds sway Investors assess implications of more infectious Delta variant of coronavirus on economic recovery BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors assessed the surge in Covid-19 infections and stricter lockdown restrictions in some countries.

Rising cases and concerns over the Delta variant in some countries are threatening economic recovery, with some parts of the UK, Thailand, and SA reverting to tighter restrictions...