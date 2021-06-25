JSE firms as markets cheer US spending deal on infrastructure
US markets closed at record highs overnight
25 June 2021 - 11:21
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, on track for its third day of gains this week as markets cheered a tentative US infrastructure deal being reached.
US President Joe Biden reached a $1-trillion (R14.2-trillion) preliminary bipartisan deal for the infrastructure spending, boosting its chances of getting through Congress, the White House announced on Friday...
