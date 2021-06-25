Markets JSE firms as markets cheer US spending deal on infrastructure US markets closed at record highs overnight BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, on track for its third day of gains this week as markets cheered a tentative US infrastructure deal being reached.

US President Joe Biden reached a $1-trillion (R14.2-trillion) preliminary bipartisan deal for the infrastructure spending, boosting its chances of getting through Congress, the White House announced on Friday...