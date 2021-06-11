Oil trims gains as global vaccination rollout lifts demand
Oil slips but Brent crude is set to rise 0.5% this week as Opec sticks to forecast that demand in 2021 will grow
Melbourne — Oil prices slipped on Friday but were set for their third weekly rise on expectations for a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the US as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.
Brent crude futures fell 23c, or 0.3%, to $72.29 a barrel at 1.45am GMT, reversing most of Thursday’s climb to its highest close since May 2019.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 22c, or 0.3%, to $70.07 a barrel, after climbing 0.5% on Thursday to its highest close since October 2018.
Brent is set for a gain of 0.5% this week while WTI is set to climb 0.6%.
“If you take the week, we’ve certainly seen prices lift on some demand hopes, but it was mixed,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.
“The US stockpile data didn’t paint a good picture. We saw petrol and distillate stockpiles really surge. Towards the end of the week that was a dampener on the spirits,” he said.
The US Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that petrol inventories rose by 7-million barrels in the week to June 4, and distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4-million barrels, both much more than analysts had expected.
However, data showing road traffic returning to pre-Covid-19 levels in North America and most of Europe was encouraging, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
“Even the jet fuel market is showing signs of improvement, with flights in Europe rising 17% over the past two weeks, according to Eurocontrol,” the analysts said.
Opec reinforced the view of healthy demand, sticking to its forecast that demand in 2021 would rise by 5.95-million barrels per day, up 6.6% from a year earlier.
“Overall, the recovery in global economic growth, and hence oil demand, are expected to gain momentum in the second half,” Opec said in its monthly report.
Reuters
