Markets

Oil trims gains as global vaccination rollout lifts demand

Oil slips but Brent crude is set to rise 0.5% this week as Opec sticks to forecast that demand in 2021 will grow

11 June 2021 - 07:29 Sonali Paul
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Melbourne — Oil prices slipped on Friday but were set for their third weekly rise on expectations for a recovery in fuel demand in Europe, China and the US as rising vaccination rates lead to an easing of pandemic curbs.

Brent crude futures fell 23c, or 0.3%, to $72.29 a barrel at 1.45am GMT, reversing most of Thursday’s climb to its highest close since May 2019.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 22c, or 0.3%, to $70.07 a barrel, after climbing 0.5% on Thursday to its highest close since October 2018.

Brent is set for a gain of 0.5% this week while WTI is set to climb 0.6%.

“If you take the week, we’ve certainly seen prices lift on some demand hopes, but it was mixed,” said Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar.

“The US stockpile data didn’t paint a good picture. We saw petrol and distillate stockpiles really surge. Towards the end of the week that was a dampener on the spirits,” he said.

The US Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that petrol inventories rose by 7-million barrels in the week to June 4, and distillate stockpiles rose by 4.4-million barrels, both much more than analysts had expected.

However, data showing road traffic returning to pre-Covid-19 levels in North America and most of Europe was encouraging, ANZ Research analysts said in a note.

“Even the jet fuel market is showing signs of improvement, with flights in Europe rising 17% over the past two weeks, according to Eurocontrol,” the analysts said.

Opec reinforced the view of healthy demand, sticking to its forecast that demand in 2021 would rise by 5.95-million barrels per day, up 6.6% from a year earlier.

“Overall, the recovery in global economic growth, and hence oil demand, are expected to gain momentum in the second half,” Opec said in its monthly report.

Reuters

A landmark ruling for climate activists

Climate activists have welcomed a judgment in the Netherlands — a country particularly vulnerable to rising sea levels — ordering Shell to sharply ...
Features
1 day ago

Oil pulls back from two-year peak on prospect of rising Iranian exports

Crude should remain a buy on dips due to improvement in the pandemic in India and the recovery in the US, China and Europe, analyst says
Markets
3 days ago

Oil steady as doubt cast on extended rally

Oil steady as doubt cast on extended rally Current data indicates the physical market is well supplied, according to oil broker PVM
Markets
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls the most in two weeks ...
Markets
2.
Musk’s ‘trolling’ stalls bitcoin recovery
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: Rand back below 13.50/$ as US ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Salesforce
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice
Markets

Related Articles

Slow start to US driving season dents oil prices

Markets

As demand for fuel drops, oil prices slip

Markets

Shell to step up energy switch after landmark court ruling

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.