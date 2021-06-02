Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

02 June 2021 - 09:23 Business Day TV
The listing of MultiChoice at the JSE in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
The listing of MultiChoice at the JSE in Sandton. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose MultiChoice as his stock pick of the day.

“I think I’ll go for MultiChoice, the fact that we see a stronger rand tells you that whatever content that they’re getting overseas, should be cheaper for them.”

