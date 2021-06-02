Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — MultiChoice
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
02 June 2021 - 09:23
Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers chose MultiChoice as his stock pick of the day.
“I think I’ll go for MultiChoice, the fact that we see a stronger rand tells you that whatever content that they’re getting overseas, should be cheaper for them.”
