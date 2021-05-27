Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Barloworld
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
27 May 2021 - 08:58
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments is suggesting to take money offshore and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Barloworld.
McCurrie said: “Take your money overseas with the rand at this price.”
Shapiro said: “The one I like is Barloworld, simply because they’re exposed to the mining industry, which is expanding.”
