WATCH: Stock picks — offshore and Barloworld

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV

27 May 2021 - 08:58 Business Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments is suggesting to take money offshore and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Barloworld.

McCurrie said: “Take your money overseas with the rand at this price.”

Shapiro said: “The one I like is Barloworld, simply because they’re exposed to the mining industry, which is expanding.”

Or listen to the full audio:

Rob Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
