WATCH: Stock picks — Nintendo and Anglo American

Devin Shutte from The Robert Group and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston, talk to Business Day TV

18 May 2021 - 10:21 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
Devin Shutte from The Robert Group chose Nintendo as his stock pick of the day and Jonathan Fisher from PSG Wealth Sandton Grayston chose Anglo American.

Shutte said: "I’m going for Japan-listed Nintendo so, you know this is a company that’s been around for for decades. It is a really strong name and a market leader in console sales in the US for more than two years. It’s switch console has been incredibly well received but the issue has been a lot of the growth has gone into mobile gaming. Nintendo has recently announced a deal with an augmented reality studio called Nanotech to kind of monetise and create these mobile games for iconic characters."

Fisher said: "I’m going for Anglo American, probably one of SA’s favourite bellwether stocks. It seems to be on a continued good run: they came out with full year results for December in February and they were okay, but I think what the market was looking at is the prospects going forward. The share price has really done well and it’s done well on the back of metal prices and mineral prices or ore prices that they mine, really going up nicely."

Or listen to the full audio:

