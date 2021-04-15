Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — LVMH

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

15 April 2021
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/HOLLIE ADAMS

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose LVMH as his stock pick of the day.

“I’m going for LVMH, they came up with fantastic results and people are buying these luxury goods in the lockdown and having a grand old time.”

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day

Or listen to the full audio:

