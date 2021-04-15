Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock pick — LVMH
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments talks to Business Day TV about his stock pick of the day
15 April 2021 - 10:24
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments chose LVMH as his stock pick of the day.
“I’m going for LVMH, they came up with fantastic results and people are buying these luxury goods in the lockdown and having a grand old time.”
