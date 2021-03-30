News Leader
WATCH: How activity on the bond market has eased
RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the latest bond market activity
30 March 2021 - 08:15
Trading activity in the bond market has eased, as a rise in Covid-19 cases weighs on investor sentiment.
Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for more insight.
