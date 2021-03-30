Markets

WATCH: How activity on the bond market has eased

RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg talks to Business Day TV about the latest bond market activity

30 March 2021 - 08:15 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/DIMA ZAHAR
Picture: 123RF/DIMA ZAHAR

Trading activity in the bond market has eased, as a rise in Covid-19 cases weighs on investor sentiment.

Business Day TV’s Alishia Seckam spoke to RMB’s Michelle Wohlberg for more insight.

