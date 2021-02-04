JSE gains as global investors keep eyes on US stimulus
On Thursday morning, the rand had weakened to R14.9876/$ and R17.9980/€
04 February 2021 - 11:15
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global market peers mixed. Investors are focused on US stimulus talks, awaiting news about the potential size of a stimulus aid bill.
The Democrat-controlled US Congress pushed ahead with a manoeuvre to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief package without Republican support...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now