Markets JSE gains as global investors keep eyes on US stimulus On Thursday morning, the rand had weakened to R14.9876/$ and R17.9980/€ BL PREMIUM

The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, with its global market peers mixed. Investors are focused on US stimulus talks, awaiting news about the potential size of a stimulus aid bill.

The Democrat-controlled US Congress pushed ahead with a manoeuvre to pass President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion Covid-19 relief package without Republican support...