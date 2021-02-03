Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Sasol

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

03 February 2021 - 11:11 Business Day TV
A man walks past an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN
A man walks past an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel. Picture: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose Sasol.

Smit said: “I’m going SA Inc, and choosing Remgro, if you look at them at the end of June their net asset value as a holding company was R154 a share.”

Nxumalo said: “My stock is Sasol, we think that the supply side of oil is coming under pressure. If you look at what really disrupted oil, it’s Shell in America, the banks are no longer funding Shell and a lot of those wells have had to be shut down.”

Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Johann Rupert rejects accusation he jumped vaccine queue in Switzerland

The Richemont chair says he acted within Swiss law given his age and co-morbidity and was allowed to be vaccinated as a result
National
1 week ago

Non-alcohol brands gain from booze ban

The value of the global non-alcoholic wine and beer market is anticipated to reach $30bn in 2025
Business
1 week ago

Sasol on track to avoid a rights issue

Chemicals producer delivers upbeat guidance with earnings likely to have more than doubled
Companies
2 days ago

Sasol says cost cutting helped offset hurricanes and an oil price fall in 2020

The group says a decline in operational profits in its half year to end-December is likely, but says this was contained amid a strong performance
Companies
5 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE drops due to volatile equity markets

JSE weakens with global equity markets as retail traders cause havoc on US markets
Markets
4 days ago

BUSI MAVUSO: In solving SA’s energy crisis, we have options

While focus must be on fixing Eskom plants and restoring generation quickly, the reality is very little can be done about load-shedding in the ...
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains on easing of Covid-19 ...
Markets
2.
WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Sasol
Markets
3.
JSE to contend with mostly higher Asian markets ...
Markets
4.
Unexpected decrease in US stocks lifts oil
Markets
5.
Asian shares jump as amid expectation of ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.