WATCH: Stock picks — Remgro and Sasol
Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments talk to Business Day TV
03 February 2021 - 11:11
Gerbrand Smit from N-e-F-G Fund Managers chose Remgro as his stock pick of the day and Siboniso Nxumalo from Old Mutual Investments chose Sasol.
Smit said: “I’m going SA Inc, and choosing Remgro, if you look at them at the end of June their net asset value as a holding company was R154 a share.”
Nxumalo said: “My stock is Sasol, we think that the supply side of oil is coming under pressure. If you look at what really disrupted oil, it’s Shell in America, the banks are no longer funding Shell and a lot of those wells have had to be shut down.”
Or listen to the full audio:
